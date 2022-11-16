ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed his love for long hair and how it became one of the reasons for his attraction towards Bollywood actress and wife Jaya Bachchan. He also praised the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s long hair on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

While having a conversation with 29-year-old beautician Priyanka Maharshi from Jaipur, Rajasthan, he told her that he does not like women cutting off their hair and appreciates long hair. He spoke about the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who had long hair that touched her ankles.

He said: “I never know what Lata ji applied to the hair but they were beautiful and long. In fact, one of the reasons that I got married to Jaya Bachchan was her long and beautiful hair.”

Big B added that he does not like little girls getting their hair cut. He thinks that the hair that is growing nicely does not require to be cut.

Later, the contestant also showed her tattoo to the host and he was quite impressed with it. She shared her experience of being on the show saying: “I spoke to him about beauty treatments and other things. I even explained to him the meaning behind my tattoos, and he was really impressed. I will always cherish this memory.”

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

