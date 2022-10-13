ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B in ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’ inspired ‘KBC14’ contestant to buy scooter

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been an inspiration for many, be it for his sartorial style or acting. In a similar fashion, he motivated ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Amit Sinha to buy a scooter.

Amit Sinha, 62, a retired officer of the Government of Bihar’s Registration Department, took the hotseat and talked in detail about his scooter which is very special to him.

From a video shown to the audience in the show, his affinity for his scooter is revealed. He got air filled up in the tyres before coming to the show. He bought it after he saw Bachchan ride a bike in his 1974 film ‘Roti, Kapda, aur Makaan’.

Amit spoke about his experience of being on the show and said: “I cannot believe that I was a part of the biggest celebration of Amitabh sir’s birthday. Being a fan of his, it’s my honour and my greatest pleasure to have been a witness to the grand event.

“I think the fates wanted me to be a part of the event and so it was my goodwill that I got to witness everything live and become a part of Amitabh sir’s emotional experience.”

“It still gives me goosebumps. The moments that took back sir to his olden days. I would like to wish him a thousand years more on his 80th birthday. May he live among us and grace us with his brilliance for years to come.”

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

