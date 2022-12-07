ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B is an ardent dog lover, says son Abhishek is fond of them too

NewsWire
0
0

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen talking about his dog and how even his son and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is fond of them on the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

He shares that he had a St Bernard and his problem was that being a dog whose breed lives in the snow, he would get hot in summer. Thus, he used to be kept on an ice cube and would stay lying on that. He also tells that like him, Abhishek is also fond of dogs.

During the ‘KBC Juniors’ special episode, 11-year-old Manya Chamoli from Mohali, Punjab will be taking over the hotseat and she will open up about her love for dogs and how she wants to someday own three dogs, based on the personalities of herself and her parents.

The host will also recall shooting for ‘Reshma Aur Shera’ in 1969. Later, the contestant also talks about her love for cooking and asks the host to guess certain food items. She also shares her vision for a country where people are much more aware of their fundamental duties.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221207-163603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajkumar Santoshi reveals ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’ is a possibility

    American actor Matt Ford goes public with monkeypox infection

    Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ to release digitally on...

    Kannada actress Radhika Pandit pic with hubby, KGF star Yash goes...