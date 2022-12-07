Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen talking about his dog and how even his son and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is fond of them on the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

He shares that he had a St Bernard and his problem was that being a dog whose breed lives in the snow, he would get hot in summer. Thus, he used to be kept on an ice cube and would stay lying on that. He also tells that like him, Abhishek is also fond of dogs.

During the ‘KBC Juniors’ special episode, 11-year-old Manya Chamoli from Mohali, Punjab will be taking over the hotseat and she will open up about her love for dogs and how she wants to someday own three dogs, based on the personalities of herself and her parents.

The host will also recall shooting for ‘Reshma Aur Shera’ in 1969. Later, the contestant also talks about her love for cooking and asks the host to guess certain food items. She also shares her vision for a country where people are much more aware of their fundamental duties.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

