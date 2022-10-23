ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B joins producer Anand Pandit’s Diwali bash right after ‘KBC’ shoot

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for hosting lavish Diwali parties at his home in the Juhu area of Mumbai, attended instead the Diwali-eve party of his friend and producer, Anand Pandit, right after his ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ shoot.

Pandit ensured that it was a curated group for the legend and the party lit up as Big B walked into the Pandit residence. Anand Pandit looked visibly emotional when Big B arrived.

“He was overwhelmed and deeply touched by his gesture proving that he is a friend who never forgets his friends,” a source shared.

For Big B who was not even seen at his own film promotions or any other parties throughout the year, this is a departure from tradition as he is attending a party.

Anand Pandit and Big B have worked together in multiple films. Sources indicate that Big B also has a business interest in Pandit’s real estate company.

20221023-154202

