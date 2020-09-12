Big B launches first look of thriller series ‘Crackdown’

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has unveiled the first look of the web series, Crackdown, which stars Saqib Saleem and Iqbal Khan.

“Happy to reveal #Crackdown, my friend #lakhiaapoorva’s new show All the very best Apu,” Big B tweeted on Saturday.

The espionage thriller marks the digital debut of director Apoorva Lakhia and also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Waluscha De Sousa, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia.

The teaser of the show is action-packed with high octane sequences. Starting with a visual of Qutub Minar in Delhi, it shows scenes of multiple attacks at a hospital and in a crowded market. The teaser then gives a glimpse of the characters played by Iqbal, Saqib and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

The show is about a covert operations wing that investigates smaller decoys to expose a grand conspiracy that threatens national security. “Crackdown” will premiere on Voot Select on September 23.

–IANS

