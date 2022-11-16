ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B mourns passing of pet golden retriever

NewsWire
0
0

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the death of his pet dog and even penned an emotional note on Wednesday.

Big B took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding a dog, a golden retriever, when he was just a puppy.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “Humare ek chote se dost; kaam ke shan! Fir yeh badhe ho jaate hai, aur ek din chor ke chale jaate hai. (Our little friend. Then he grew up and one day, left us).”

He did not share the name of his pet on his post.

On the work front, Amitabh’s latest release is ‘Uunchaai’ directed by Sooraj Barjatiya. It also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra.

He is now gearing up for ‘Project K’, which stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

20221116-114203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ghdgmj Music director duo Salim-Sulaiman release ghazal ‘Jashn-e-Gham’

    ‘Pushpa’ US collections: The Allu Arjun-starrer joins the two million club

    Neeraj Chopra compares dancers with athletes on ‘Dance + Season 6’

    Aahana Kumra shares birthday pics