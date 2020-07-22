Big B ‘moved beyond emotion’ as Polish students recite his father’s poem

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video on social media that shows students of Wroclaw University, Poland, paying a tribute to his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Big B shared the video on Instagram, where student from the university recite a few lines from his father’s renowned poem “Madhushala”.

Alongside the clip, Big B wrote: “Last year the Mayor of Wroclaw declared me as the Ambassador of the City of Wroclaw, in Poland… Today they organised a recitation of my Babuji’s Madhushala by the University students on the roof of the University building.

“As Wroclaw was awarded the title of a UNESCO City of Literature, they could pass on the message to Babu Ji’s lovers from all around the world – Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Moved beyond emotion .. thank you Wroclaw .. in this time of my trial it brings so much cheer to me.”

The 77-year-old Bollywood veteran is currently hospitalised with a Covid-19 infection.

