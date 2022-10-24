ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B promotes eating dates, Kat shimmers in sari, Deepika looks stunning

NewsWire
0
0

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has injured his left leg on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’, launched his Diwali celebrations with a promo of a brand of dates and then wished his followers: “May this year bring you health, happiness, and love in abundance. Wishing you all a safe & joyous Diwali.”

If the Big B was having a working holiday, that was not the case with Shah Rukh and also KatVic (Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal), who were all seen at the pre-Diwali bash hosted by Amritpal Singh Bindra, producer of the Gujarati film, ‘Maja Ma’, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Singh.

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to post a picture of Katrina in a shimmering black saree. The picture of the day clearly was that of Deepika Padukone sporting a stunning translucent blouse that sat on her like an ornament. Her mystifying caption only read: @cartier.

Before chilling out at Bindra’s party, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted about Team India’s dramatic win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia: “So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting … and so inspiring to see him cry and smile … and the background score of ‘Chak De India’!! Happy Diwali starts right now!!!”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after giving a shoutout to Jennifer Rajkumar for getting Diwali declared a public school holiday in New York City from 2023, also wished her fans on the festive occasion. “Wishing peace, light and love in all abundance for all,” she wrote in her Instagram stories.

20221024-110803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B Praak shares photo of under-construction residence, says God is kind

    Netflix must face ‘Queen’s Gambit’ lawsuit from Russian chess great, says...

    ‘Flee’, ‘Summer of Soul’, ‘Writing With Fire’ win big at 37th...

    Actress Pranitha pens appreciation post for doctor mom