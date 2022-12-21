Megastar Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane to talk about one of his old pictures in which he can be seen playing cricket on a film set.

When 15-year-old Tushar Bareth from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, took over the hotseat, he saw one of Big B’s old pictures and asked him: “You look so tall but the bat is small. Why?”

Answering his question, Big B replied: “In between shots, when there is still time, all of us played cricket. The bat they brought was so small, it seemed less like a bat for cricket and more like a stick for ‘gilli danda’.”

Later, the host came to know that Tushar is not getting pocket money from his father. Then he asked his father: “Why are you not giving him pocket money?”

The father said that he learned the Gurukul rules from watching Big B’s film, indicating his movie ‘Mohabbatein’.

The host said jokingly that it was for the movie and he should be getting pocket money to eat something out and also quipped that there were other things in the film which he is not talking about!

