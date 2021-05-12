Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Wednesday to rectify a mistake he made the day before. The veteran actor on Tuesday said a poem recited by him in a video posted on Twitter is the creation of his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He has now acknowledged that the poem is actually written by poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

On Tuesday, Bachchan had posted a video where he can be seen reciting a Hindi poem titled “Ruke na tu”. In the now removed video, Amitabh Bachchan had claimed that the words were penned by his father.

In the video, after reciting the poem, Big B was heard saying: “These words, written by my father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, are a clarion call that reminds us to never give up. They were written at a time the country faced a different crisis and challenge, but even today, they resonate. I believe these words celebrate the spirit of the Covid warriors, our frontline workers, who, as we all know, are sacrificing so much for all of us. It is time we support them and bolster the fight against Covid. This is our fight. We can all contribute in whatever way we can. We must all come together for India.”

On Wednesday, however, Bachchan, rectified his mistake. He shared the same video on Twitter, editing the portion where he mentions that the poem was penned by his father. The veteran actor also wrote in Hindi alongside the video: “Ruke na tu ke rachaiyta: Prasoon Joshi.”

