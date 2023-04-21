Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and recalled the “music sittings and homely get togethers” he spent with noted playback singer and widow of filmmaker Yash Chopra, Pamela Chopra, who passed away yesterday.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: “The first days are ever a day of expectation and unknown elements .. and the first day today was no different .. the look the people the crew the work it self all alien and in a wonder .. and the topping , the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance ..”

“In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill.”

“So much to have spent with her and the film making and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get togethers .. all gone in a breath ..”

Amitabh added: “And one by one they all leave us .. all left with the pleasant times spent ..And after this ordeal of the first day .. a quick visit to Yash ji’s home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past ..life is so unpredictable and tough.”

Pamela Chopra, was ailing for a couple of weeks and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment where she breathed her last. She is survived by her two sons – Aditya Chopra, film-maker who is married to actress Rani Mukherjee, and actor-producer Uday Chopra.

