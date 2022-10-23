Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared that he was rushed to a hospital after he cut a vein on his left calf.

The senior actor, whose recent release ‘Goodbye’ received a lot of positive response, took to his official blog to share the news with his fans and admirers.

He shared that he had received stitches to control the bleeding. “A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calve and managed to cut the vein .. the vein when cut spurts out the ‘red’ uncontrollably .. but had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stitching up .. with the assistance of team of staff and docs in time (sic),” he wrote on his blog.

He mentioned that the injury seems to be a inoperative. “The throb is the control factor on KBC and it must be stated that those three-four hours on each episode, does take care of the… Its a little inoperative, but the will to continue in the similar spirit of measurement and tribe and class in range does give a hope and we cope… Its quite fresh and with opinion and advice.”

For now, the medical experts have advised him to not strain or try walking, even on a treadmill. The Big B accepted the medical advice with a dash of resigned philosophy. He wrote: “At times the satisfaction of the extreme may bring the joys or the griefs of existence.”

20221023-162403