Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently awaiting the release of his film ‘Goodbye’, has said that nothing can be better to draw inspiration from than the Indian army when it comes to discipline.

He also mentioned that if we adopt the kind of discipline that the army practices, then life would be much better and perfect. He further welcomed Lieutenant Colonel Girish Tandon on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’, saying that he felt proud introducing an army personnel on the show.

Introducing Girish on the quiz-based reality show, Big B said: “He is part of the most respected, Indian army, and I request everyone to give him a grand welcome with a loud applause.”

Praising the Army, the host added: “The Indian army is the best example of discipline and if we make it part of our day-to-day life, we can do good work.”

Later, the contestant requested the host that it would be better if the portrayal of the Indian army officers can be changed in movies and they can be shown close to common people unlike the ones holding guns or batons in their hands.

Apart from this, the officer also shared stories from the border and spoke about his journey of serving in the Indian army for 20 years.

Sharing his experience being on the show, the contestant said: “The time spent on the hot seat with Big B will forever be cherished in my heart as a special memory.”

“Bachchan Ji is one of the humblest persons I have ever come across and the way he acknowledged and showed interest in the lives of army personnel touched my heart. The episode is going to be a very insightful one as we will be seen discussing army lives, their discipline, and what happens in their personal lives,” he concluded.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221004-154002