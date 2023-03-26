ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B says ‘the injuries heal slowly’ as he gives health update

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared another health update on his recovery after he injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Project K’.

Amitabh, who religiously has a meet-and-greet with his fans outside his home on Sundays, took to his blog to share the update.

He wrote: “The injuries heal slowly and today hope the effort is enough to climb the board and wave to the well wishers at the GATE… being away from them that have such sincerity with them is not approved in any manner… the life and the breath of the well-wisher is supreme… they live so I live.”

It was earlier in March, when Amitabh suffered an injury during the shoot of ‘Project K’, in Hyderabad.

The actor shared his health update on his blog. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is taking rest at his home.

The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident the film shoot was postponed.

‘Project K’ is science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

