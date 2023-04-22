ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASCI-TECH

Big B says ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk’ after getting back his Twitter blue tick

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan thanked Twitter CEO Elon Musk in his own unique way after his blue tick on the micro-blogging website was restored.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh wrote: “T 4624 – ae Musk bhaiyya! Bahut bahut dhanyavaad det hain ham aapaka! Uu, neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage.”

He then gave a hilarious spin to the song ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ from the 1994 film ‘Mohra’. The song is originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

He wrote: “Ab ka batayi bhaiyya! (gaana gaye ka mann karat hai hamaar! Sanbo ka? Ee leo suna: “Tu cheez badee hai musk musk … too cheez badee hai, musk.”

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in ‘Project K’. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It will hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

Amitabh will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Section 84’, a courtroom drama thriller written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

