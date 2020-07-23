Big B shares a message on religious harmony from hospital

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has shared a message on religious harmony.

The veteran actor, who is undergoing Covid treatment in a hospital here, took to his verified Twitter account on Thursday to post the message.

Big B shared two photographs of himself, one with folded hands and the other where he stretches his palms in prayer.

“Mazhab toh yeh do hatheliyaan batati hain, jude to ‘puja’ khule toh ‘dua’ kehlaati hain (The two hands describe religion. Whenever they are folded it is called puja and when they are stretched it is called dua),” he tweeted.

Big B, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya are currently hospitalised with coronavirus infection.

Reacting to Bachchan’s tweet, fans shared their prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery. Unconfirmed reports claim that the veteran actor is recovering and might be discharged from hospital soon.

–IANS

abh/vnc