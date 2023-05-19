ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B shares cryptic post about getting ‘arrested’ by Mumbai Police

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for often entertaining his followers on social media, recently shared a picture and notified his fans about an “arrest”.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a cryptic post after being reprimanded by the Mumbai Police for not wearing a helmet while riding pillion on a bike in the city. Taking to Instagram, on Friday, Big B posted a photo of himself, standing disappointed near a police jeep. In the caption, Amitabh wrote, “arrested”.

In the picture, the actor can be seen standing dejected near a police jeep in a chequered shirt and pair of black pants that he paired with white sports shoes and transparent glasses.

Amitabh’s post tickled fans and colleagues’ curiosity in no time. One of the users wrote: “Don ko pakadna Mushkil hee nahia Naamumkin hai Sir.”

“It must be a joke..!! arrest karne ki taakat kisi mein nhi..!! yeh shayad kuch normal si formalities puri krne gaye honge.. sir ji ko chhoo bhi sake aisa koi paidaa nhi hua..!”, another commented.

Another fan commented: “Sir, again without a helmet.”

20230519-185203

