Big B shares health update: Hope to be back on the ramp soon

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a health update after suffering an injury to his ribs during the shoot of ‘Project K’.

Big B even thanked his fans for wishing him a speedy recovery and hoped that he will be ‘back on the ramp soon’.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh posted a photo of himself walking on the ramp of a show.

He captioned it: “Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery… I repair… Hope to be back on the ramp soon.”

It was earlier in March, when Amitabh suffered an injury during the shoot of ‘Project K’, in Hyderabad.

The actor shared his health update on his blog. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is taking rest at his home.

The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident the film shoot was postponed.

‘Project K’ is science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

