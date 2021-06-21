Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was on a social media spree all of Monday. In different posts on Instagram and Twitter, he introduced fans to his furry co-star in an upcoming project, shared a thought on the benefits of yoga, commemorated World Music Day and, lastly so far, shared a throwback photograph bringing back memories of his father, Poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

“FATHER..” he wrote with his latest post on Instagram, along with a grainy black and white image that captures an emotional moment of the veteran actor hugging his late father.

About an hour before the post, Bachchan shared a note on World Music Day, which is being celebrated on Monday. He uploaded a picture in a studio wearing recording gear.

“And music.. the best friend of your mind..” he wrote alongside the picture.

Monday was also International Yoga Day, and Big B celebrated the occasion posting a picture practicing yoga. “ and Yoga .. the best friend of your body..” he wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier the same morning the veteran actor had uploaded a picture with a golden retriever dog and captioned it: “My co star at work. when he’s on set the whole atmosphere changes .. that is why they are man-woman’s best friend”.

