Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture posing with his “co-star” on his latest post on social media. In the image, the actor is seen playing with a dog, holding its ears!

“My costar Baat kuch bhi ho inke kaan khade ho jaate hai (say anything and his ears will stand up,” Big B captioned the image.

The Bollywood veteran did not share details about what he was shooting for.

Speaking about his work, the actor currently has “Brahmastra”, “Chehre”, “Jhund”, “MayDay”, “Goodbye” and a remake of the Hollywood film “The Intern” coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

