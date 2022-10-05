Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave an autographed thread and needle box to a 50-year-old ladies’ tailor, Mirza Isak Beg, who took over the hotseat on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

The contestant talked about his profession and how people reacted when he got a call for participating in the quiz-based reality show.

Mirza told the star host: “Sir, I want to take back your autograph with me. Coming to this show has become my label. I do not have any sort of advertisement or banner or board by which people can know my name back home. I don’t have a signboard or nothing which says I do tailoring. But now, I don’t have to worry about that, I will be known because of ‘KBC'”.

He recalled getting first call from ‘KBC’ and the reaction of people towards him: “I don’t even have a cheque book and I do not have so much money in my account. When I first received the call from the team at KBC they asked me if I had a cheque-book. I said I didn’t, after which they asked me to get a letter signed by the bank.”

“I agreed and went to the bank. When people at the bank asked the purpose of the letter I just said, ‘Please read my application, you can know from there.’ When she saw that I needed it for KBC, she scanned me from head to toe and then asked, ‘which KBC?’ I replied, ‘there is only one KBC.'”

Mirza continued: “They got excited that I am coming to the show. They then said, ‘Oh bring him a chair to sit on!’ I had not even come here and I received so much respect, so, after I go back from here, I can only imagine what will be my state of affairs.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

