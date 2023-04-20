ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B, SRK, Aamir join other Bollywood celebs to grieve Pam Chopra’s death

A panoply of Bollywood celebrities came together throughout Wednesday to mourn the death of producer-singer-writer Pamela Chopra, who was also the wife and brains trust of celebrated filmmaker Yash Chopra, founder of Yash Raj Films.

After she was cremated in the morning hours on Thursday, members of the Hindi film fraternity made a beeline to the Chopra mansion on the Juhu-Tara Road area of Mumbai to pay their respects to the departed soul.

Among the industry stalwarts who came calling were Amitabh Bachchan, whose association with the Chopras dates back to the days of the blockbuster ‘Deewar’, followed by son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, who came with son Aryan, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and Shabana Azmi. They were all received by Yash and Pamela Chopra’s younger son, Uday Chopra.

SRK recently delivered the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ for YRF, just as he had done with ‘Darr’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, for which Pamela Chopra sang the number ‘Ichak Dana’. His DDLJ co-star, Kajol, who’s the first cousin of Rani Mukherji, Yash and :Pamela Chopra’s daughter-in-law.

Out of respect for Pamela Chopra, Salman Khan has cancelled the pre-release special screening of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, which is scheduled to hit the big screen on Friday.

Other members of the film frat to visit the Chopra home and pay their respects were Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and composer Salim Merchant of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, who have worked on YRF productions such as ‘Fanaa’, ‘Mardaani’, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ and ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’.

Pamela Chopra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital two weeks ago due to an age-related illness. She was reportedly put on a ventilator by the doctors, but her health deteriorated.

