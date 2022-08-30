Megastar Amitabh Bachchan asks 40-year-old dermatologist Anu Anna Varghese about pimples and how to get rid of them.

He also got impressed with the way she motivates her patients to be proud of their skin colour and tells them that melanin, the pigment that makes it dark is good for protecting the skin also.

She says: “Many patients often visit me, who are perfectly fine otherwise but society targets them for their skin colour and they want to change it. This approach needs to be changed and we should feel proud of our skin colour.”

In banter, Bachchan asks her if his skin is fine or it needs more care, to which she replies: “It is perfectly okay” and he says: “My make-up artists must be happy listening to this.”

Hailing from Thrissur, Kerala, Anu will be seen taking the hotseat and answering the questions of the host. The latest promos shows her winning the amount of Rs 75 lakhs and moving forward for the question of Rs 1 crore.

She says: “There was so much happening at that moment when I won Rs 75 lakhs. I was happy but I was also shocked that I had crossed the threshold of ‘Dhan Amrit’ and was on my way to the Rs 1 crore question. I could not believe my luck, and it felt like I was in a very elaborate dream.”

Varghese shares that with the amount she won, now she could repay her debt.

“We had a debt of Rs 40 lakhs and that would be repaid now. I want to roam around the world with my husband and my daughter and that dream seems to be in the palm of my hand as well. Meeting Mr Bachchan was a heavenly experience. I never thought that such a legend could be so humble and sweet,” she adds.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

