ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B teaches ‘KBC 14’ contestant how to whistle

NewsWire
0
0

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan taught how to snap fingers and whistle to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Anshuman Pathak who appreciates the host for his impressive voice and says that nobody can follow it.

Anshuman tells him that he wants to learn whistling and the host replies that it is not tough.

The 9-year-old contestant says: “When the episode ends and I want to go home, I snap my fingers and go home. Then if I forget something at home or forget to do something, I can snap my fingers, even to go to different countries”.

The host made many attempts to teach him how to whistle but he failed to do it. At the end, he says: “I will learn it when I get my power.”

His father also tells the host that Anshuman has been a big fan of Big B since he started watching the show.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221212-164205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Soha Ali Khan: OTT content is so exciting, I’m driven to...

    Ankita Lokhande: Sushant Singh Rajput was my guru

    Alaya F read ‘Freddy’ script discreetly while shooting for another film

    Varun Dhawan turns into fierce werewolf in new poster for ‘Bhediya’