Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s social media posts are a rage but, the actor recently revealed that he mulls over his social media postings a lot as a wrong click or tap on the phone can have serious repercussions on the digital platform.

Talking to a contestant during a recent episode of season 14 of his show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Big B said, “You have to think a lot before writing anything on social media.”

The actor further said that social media is an open ground where people are constantly scrolling through and judging what pops up on their screens.

Furnishing the reason behind being extra careful, he said, “People observe you and they are quick in pointing out the flaws and criticising immediately.”

In the past, Big B has been at the receiving end of trolling. The actor, who started with the trend of personal blogs in India, to express himself later moved over to micro-blogging site Twitter. A peculiar feature of his tweets and Facebook posts are the number assigned to each of his tweet and Facebook post.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

