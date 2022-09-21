ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B to narrate ‘The Journey of India’ for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

A new series called ‘The Journey of India’, voiced by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will have its OTT release on October 10.

The show will commemorate India’s tapestry of heritage, innovation and contemporary marvels that have paved the way for cutting-edge advancement.

Spanning a wide range of subjects, this one of a kind series provides an in-depth look at the nation’s progress, influences and accomplishments during the past 75 years; from technological advancements, successful space missions, the world of cinema, fascinating stories of faith found across the length and breadth of the country to a diverse food culture.

The show will weave a story with an extensive collection of historical footage, it will also have inputs from a stellar line-up of respected personalities and subject matter experts.

‘The Journey of India’ will premiere in India on Discovery Channel, TLC, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo and DTamil on October, 10.

