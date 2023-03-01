ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B to star in courtroom thriller ‘Section 84’ helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta

NewsWire
0
0

After working together in ‘Yudh’ and ‘Te3n’, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta will be seen collaborating for the upcoming courtroom drama thriller ‘Section 84’.

Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and Filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta’s ‘Section 84’, in association with Jio Studios, will star the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Director Ribhu Dasgupta expresses: “I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it.”

Vivek B. Agrawal, Producer, Reliance Entertainment, said: “It’s an honour to have Mr Bachchan on board in our next film and I’m thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84.”

Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, said: “We are absolutely delighted to start work on Section 84. Mr Bachchan’s unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu’s amazing story telling craft would make Section 84 an incredible watch for audiences worldwide.”

‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

20230301-154803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vivek Oberoi recalls breaking a leg during ‘Yuva’ shoot in Kolkata

    Kamya Panjabi: I am very selfish as an actor and want...

    ‘Euphoria’ is HBO’s second-most watched show after ‘Game of Thrones’

    Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Prince’ to release on Diwali