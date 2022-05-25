Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture where he unveiled Mumbai Joint Commissioner Vishwas Patil’s book on the 26/11 attacks.

He shared the picture on Instagram, where the two personalities can be seen smiling at the camera. Amitabh and Patil are seen holding the book ‘Head Held High’ as they posed for the camera.

Alongside the image, Amitabh wrote: “An Officer and a Gentleman .. but .. When duty calls a fierce policeman to fight and defend the City .. 26/11 .. ‘Head Held High’ by Vishwas Nangre Patil ..Keeping moto of the Police alive & pertinent !… To protect Good and to destroy Evil”

‘Head Held High’ is set in the backdrop of events from the 26/11 attacks in 2008.

Resharing the same photo, Patil thanked Big B for his blessings.

He wrote, “Thank you sir for your kind words and blessings! Forever grateful.”

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in ‘Uunchaai’ and ‘Brahmastra’.

