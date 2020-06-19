Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar lists $4 million Hollywood home for sale

Kunal Nayyar of Big Bang Theory fame who has been one of the highest paid actors on television of late, along with his wife, former Miss India turned fashion designer Neha Kapur, have hung a $4 million price tag on their secluded former home at the star-studded Nichols Canyon area of L.A’s Hollywood Hills.

Nayyar and Kapur had acquired the property about 8.5 years ago for $2.85 million.

The house and gardens were featured in Architectural Digest in 2017 and, according to current listings held by Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, the just over half-acre spread’s more than 4,100-square feet of living space is spread throughout the three-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom single-story hacienda-style main house that dates to the late 1940s and two one-bed/one-bath guest cottages.

Wedded in an elaborate weeklong ceremony in India in 2011, the Nayyar-Kapurs, substantially upgraded their residential circumstances almost a year ago when they dropped $7.5 million on a stately English Tudor manor house in L.A.’s tony Hancock Park neighborhood.

Once owned by Nic Cage, the nearly one-acre estate includes an updated 1920s main house of more than 7,000 square feet, two detached guest units plus a fitness pavilion, and park-like grounds that incorporate great sweeps of tree-shaded lawns and a swimming pool.