Big BJP recast: Gen Secy Ramlal returns to RSS, V. Satish may replace him

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) In a major organisational change, BJP’s general secretary (organisation) Ramlal has been moved back to the RSS after a decade-long stint, and V. Satish is likely to take his place.

Sources close to developments said Ramlal had twice written to party chief Amit Shah requesting him to be relieved from his responsibility as party’s general secretary (organisation).

Ramlal has been appointed as Akhil Bharatiya Seh Samparak Pramukh in the RSS, a post which he held before 2009.

The decision was taken at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s ‘Prantha Pracharak Baithak’ which concluded on Saturday in Vijaywada, Sangh’s publicity in-charge Arun Kumar said.

The post of general secretary (organisation) in the BJP is always held by a Sangh functionary for better coordination between the two organisations.

Kumar said it is a routine practice to transfer Sangh full-timers.

Sources said V. Satish is likely to replace Ramlal in the BJP.

–IANS

prs/