Film producer Madhu Mantena and author and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi officially tied the knot on Sunday night and the who’s who of Bollywood came to bless the newly-wedded couple.

Mantena, who was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, and Trivedi kickstarted their wedding festivities with the mehndi on Saturday night. Their marriage ceremony was followed by a grand reception for their industry friends and colleagues.

The celebrities who came to bless the couple spanned generations. They included Aamir Khan, who was the lead star in Mantena’s ‘Ghajini’, Hrithik Roshan (with Saba Azad), Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, Vivek Oberoi, Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha and Rakul Preet Singh.

The seniors were also there in full force: Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Rakesh and Pashmina Roshan, Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Chunky Pandey and Goldie Behl. Madhur Bhandarkar and his wife were present too, as were Ashutosh and Sunita Gowarikar.

Also seen in this star gathering: Pulkit Samrat and Kirti Kharbanda, Genelia Deshmukh, Gaurie Pandit and Nikhil Dwivedi.

Madhu Mantena, after a relationship with Nandana Sen, was earlier married to Masaba Gupta. They got married in 2015, but in late 2018 the couple announced that they were on a trial separation. They got divorced in September 2019.

Masaba later married Satyadeep Mishra, who played her ex-husband in the ‘Masaba Masaba’ show, in January this year.

Mantena, incidentally, is Ram Gopal Varma’s cousin and, together with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl, co-founded Phantom Films, which produced acclaimed movies such as ‘Bombay Velvet’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Queen’ and ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’.

Ira Trivedi, a Wellesley, Columbia and Sivananda Yoga Centre alumna, is a well-regarded yoga teacher and an author of several novels, including her much-discussed debut work based on her experience as a Miss India contestant, ‘What Would You Do To Save the World?’.

