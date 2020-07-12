Big B’s 3 houses to be fumigated, sanitised

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Hours after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted for COVID-19 treatment in hospital, civic teams rushed to the three bungalows of the Bachchan family in Vile Parle-Juhu.

The teams, sporting full protection gear, started carrying out a full fumigation and sanitisation of the premises, inside and outside.

Nearly a two dozen strong team landed at Jalsa, Pratiksha and Janak bungalows, all within a radius of barely two km in the posh Juhu-Vile Parle suburb in western Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the condition of both the Bachchan father-son duo is stable.

The samples of Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan have been taken and their reports are expected soon.

Tope expressed hope that the actors would recover soon and return in the midst of fans and followers.

–IANS

qn/dpb