Big B’s differently-abled fan paints actor using feet

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) A differently-abled young fan of Amitabh Bachchan has created a painting of the actor, that too with his feet!

The young artist Aayush painted the actor in his avatar of Mirza, from his latest movie “Gulabo Sitabo”.

“This is Aayush.. divyaang , physically challenged .. cannot use his hands, so paints with his feet.. it was a privilege when I met him at home .. bless him and his superior talent..gifts me with this,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan on Facebook, sharing a photo of the artist and his creation.

Fans of the actor are naturally impressed by the artist and his creation.

“God bless this immensely talented young boy ….and make him more stronger to fight with life. Sir you are an example for people like us who gets motivated and encouraged with your passion and hardwork in daily life,” commented a fan.

“Awesome! Indeed Ayush is an extraordinary talent, a SUPERSTAR! He knows shadow very well. The painting also telling an experienced hand (leg) of watercolor. God bless Ayush and thank you, Sir, for sharing this awesome painting,” shared another fan.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan shared throwback photos of the weekly gathering outside his fans outside his Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa. The veteran actor captioned the photographs using a quote by his father, late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

“Mashhoor honey ka shaukh nahi mujhe, aap mujhe pehchante hai bas itna kafi hai (I don’t aspire to be famous, it is enough if you recognise me),” reads the quote.

–IANS

