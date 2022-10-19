ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B’s favourite vada pav places in Mumbai: Ashok, Gajanan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was surprised to know about his friendship with a 27-year-old Surabhi Geetey, product manager at an online shopping website, on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

He couldn’t believe that she was his friend for many years but then she showed him a picture from 2001 when her sister took part in ‘KBC Juniors’ and Surabhi came as a companion. That time he told her that they are best friends.

Later in the show, Big B also advises her about a few outlets where she can try vada pav.

Surabhi also talked about her interest in podcasts and she also shared her liking for Big B’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’.

Talking about her experience on the show, she says: “I cannot still fathom the fact that I was a part of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’. I felt like my dreams came true the moment I sat on the hot seat. It was such an overwhelming experience and I will always remember the moments to be some of my most cherished.”

Later, the contestant also interviews Big B and asks him several questions about different subjects like mental health and work-life balance.

She adds: “The honour was mine that I was able to interview him on matters so close to the hearts of the youth and that he gave such sincere answers was the highlight.”

Surabhi wishes Big B visits her hometown and she can treat him with different delicacies. He also suggests a few places where she can try vada pav.

“If he comes to Bhopal, I will definitely take him to some of the most famous eateries in the city and have him experience delicacies such as daal baafla and samosa kachodi,” Surabhi said. “I will also follow Mr Bachchan’s advice and try Ashok’s and Gajanan’s vada pav.”

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

