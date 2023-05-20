ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B’s granddaughter Navya drives a tractor in Gujarat village, posts video

NewsWire
0
0

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a video of herself driving a tractor in a village in Gujarat

Navya, who is the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company, shared a sneak-peek into her recent trip to a village in Gujarat, where she met local women and drove a tractor instead of a luxury car.

She took to Instagram where she posted a video of herself along with her team. They visited Ganeshpura in Gujarat. Navya met women at a meeting organised by Aara Health.

She captioned it: “Ganeshpura, Gujarat.”

Navya is the daughter of Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and her businessman-husband Nikhil Nanda, who is the cousin of actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. She also has a brother named Agasthya, who is all set to make his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of ‘The Archies’.

20230520-120201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manoj Bajpayee announces direct-to-digital premiere of ‘Bandaa’ on his b’day

    Sonakshi Sinha checks in on fans, asks them to ‘hang in...

    Anjum Fakih: I will take up ‘Big Boss’ in the near...

    Dev Patel talks about his character in ‘The Green Knight’