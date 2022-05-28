Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda celebrated World Menstrual Hygiene Day by painting a wall at Ghatkopar East here on Saturday.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle of her painting the wall, Navya Naveli wrote: “Just us out here painting a wall mural on periods to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day. This is our attempt to celebrate menstruation and make public places more period friendly.”

Sharing the picture, she captioned it: “Happy World Menstrual Hygiene Day!” After her post, her mother, Shweta Bachchan, gushingly wrote: “Navyaaaaaa. Love you and proud of you baby.”

Her sentiments were shared by a number of netizens, who praised Navya Naveli for spreading a positive message.

