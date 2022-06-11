ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Big B’s praise for ‘Major’ comes as a pleasant surprise for Adivi Sesh

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised Adivi Sesh’s film ‘Major’ on Twitter and wished the cast and crew well.

Late Friday, Amitabh shared the theatrical teaser for the film ‘Major’ as well as a personal statement expressing his best wishes.

“T 4312 – #Major, a film about #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan’s life He is one of Mumbai’s 26/11’s saviours. Now playing in theatres.

@AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar @sashitikka @urstrulymahesh @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar @sashitikka @urstrulymahesh. My best regards,” reads Amitabh’s tweet.

Adivi Sesh, who portrays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film, expressed his delight at Amitabh’s praise.

“This is huge!! The legend himself!! Thank you so much sir”, Adivi Sesh’s reply reads.

‘Major’ has been one of the most discussed movies of recent times, as it is receiving applause from both the audience and the critics.

