INDIA

Big B’s voice can bring the country together, say ‘KBC 15’ music makers (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Musician duo Rohan and Vinayak have breathed new life into the iconic theme tune of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ (KBC 15), by adding megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s lyrical narration.

Big B’s deep baritone complements his musical delivery through the promo, in which the expression “naye armaan, nayi muskaan, naye aasmaan liye” sets the stage for the new season of KBC.

His poetic rendition of the promo dialogues was set to the upbeat music composed by Rohan and Vinayak, which culminated in Bachchan humming the iconic tune of the reality quiz show. It also sets the tone for a fresh avatar of the show.

Rohan and Vinayak, who have previously given music to films such as ‘Pink’, ‘Sarkar 3’ and ‘102 Not Out’ (incidentally, all Amitabh Bachchan-starrers), opened up on the ideation and execution of the tune.

“The tune of KBC 15 is registered in our hearts and minds and is unique to the show. Our first thought, behind making Mr Bachchan hum the theme tune, was that both the host and tune are the identity of the show and therefore, it only seemed right for us to bring them both together to invite the viewers to a new season,” Rohan said.

Vinayak added: “We have been fans of the legend since we were kids and having worked with him before, we know that his voice has that power and that allure which brings this country together. Thus, Rohan and I brainstormed, and we struck this chord. To have the face of the show, also be the voice of this video.”

‘KBC 15’ will soon air on Sony TV.

2023071137507

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajesh Tailang: ‘I haven’t done anything, OTT has changed my career’

    Zain Khan visits his old school in Srinagar, meets his first...

    Demolition of part of dargah takes political colour in K’taka

    Mangoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh per kg being grown in Jabalpur