Delhi’s most-wanted gangster, carrying a bounty of Rs 2,00,000 on his head, has been arrested, along with his three aides from the national capital.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shahrukh was wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempts to murder, firing and extortion.

DCP Manishi Chandra of the Counter Intelligence unit of the Special Cell said Shahrukh was the last major criminal of the Lawrence Bishnoi – Kala Jathedi – Sampat Nehra – Hashim Baba alliance on the run from law.

“On April 25, an information was received regarding the movements of the said criminals in Chhatarpur area,” the DCP said after which a trap was laid and the accused were apprehended.

The accused persons were found in possession of sophisticated firearms and live ammunition and accordingly, a separate case under the provisions of Arms Act was registered against them.

The other three arrested gangsters were identified as — Sameer Umar alias Umar (29), a resident of Tigri, Delhi, Yusuf-Ur-Rehman (23), a resident of Turkman Gate, Delhi and Sohail Arshad (23), a resident of Khanpur, Madangir, Delhi.

Some of the murders committed by the accused were — in June 2020, he had murdered Yogesh, a resident of Dakshinpuri, Delhi, in a broad daylight in the Preet Vihar police station area. In March 2021, in his continuing rivalry with Ravi Gangwal, Shahrukh located one Kunal, who was brother of Ravi Gangwal’s closest aide Sunny, and pumped 24 bullets into his body in the Ambedkar Nagar police station area. In April 2021, Shahrukh killed one Farman alias Nanhe, a rival of his mentor-gangster Hashim Baba, in the area of Mandawali police sttation.

In March this year, Shahrukh attempted the murder of Sunny. However, Sunny managed to escape from the scene. Following this, Shahrukh went up to the house of Sunny and opened fire at the house in order to intimidate the family members of Sunny. Pertinently, this whole sequence of events had terrorised areas of South Delhi for quite some time.

