For every proud Haryanvi, especially the family members of those brave policemen who made the supreme sacrifice, February 14 will be remembered with profound memories as the state police received the President’s Colour in recognition of its exceptional service, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Attending a state-level function at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal district’s Madhuban, Shah presented the President’s Colour, a replica of the flag, to the unit which all officers and ranks of the force can now proudly wear as an insignia on their uniform.

The Home Minister presented the award on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with his Cabinet colleagues were present on this occasion.

Shah also paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

“The supreme and indomitable sacrifice made by these brave soldiers will always be written in golden letters in the history of Indian security forces,” he said.

He also paid tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary.

Praising the working style of the state police, the Home Minister said the President’s Colour is a certificate of the utmost level of professionalism and standards a state police can receive.

“I am feeling extremely happy and proud to present the President’s Colour to the ‘dhaakad’ (daring) police of Haryana, which from the day of its establishment till today has selflessly served the nation and Haryana,” said Shah.

He said the President’s Award is given to the police after a review of 25 years of service with valour and dedication.

“Haryana Police has a history of being alert on every level. Whether it is about maintaining law and order situation, ensuring public safety, making citizens’ lives secure or facing new challenges because of being next to the national capital, the ‘dhaakad’ jawans of Haryana Police have always shown courage, endurance and bravery.

“Not only this, when it comes to dealing with the agitations, the state police have always played a competent and sensible role,” said the Home Minister.

Shah also praised the police for serving selflessly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Haryana Police is now among one of the 10 states in the country to receive the President’s insignia.

Earlier, this honour was received by the police of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Assam.

Highlighting the history of Haryana, Shah said on November 1, 1966, when Haryana came into existence as a separate state, the state police force had started its journey with only 12,000 police personnel, but today the strength of Haryana Police has reached more than 75,000, further expanding to five police ranges, four police commissionerates, 19 districts and Railway Police.

The Union Home Minister paid tribute to 83 police officers and employees who have been martyred since the inception of Haryana Police.

The Home Minister said 29 cyber police stations and 309 cyber desks have been set up in Haryana, which has proved instrumental in cracking the whip on cyber fraud.

He said under the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister, concrete steps have been taken to make Haryana corruption-free by conducting 1,303 raids by the CM Flying Squad and the Anti-Corruption Wing.

Thanking the Home Minister for conferring the President’s insignia on the Haryana Police, Chief Minister Khattar said being the Home Minister, Amit Shah, has taken several bold and historic decisions, like the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A and the building a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister said with the President’s Colour Award, the responsibility of the police force has also increased. “I hope the state police will also discharge their responsibilities in a more effective manner.”

On the occasion, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the state is known for its inimitable style. “For the past 56 years, the state police have achieved several milestones in serving the public.”

“I am feeling happy that, being the Home Minister, my police force has received the highest honour of the President’s Colour Award. This will certainly give a major boost to the morale of police officers and personnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always shares his smart police vision and I am proud to say that my state police have become smarter,” added Vij.

