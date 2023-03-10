ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

'Big fan' Ram Charan poses with 'Star Wars' director JJ Abram in LA

Indian star Ram Charan had a fanboy moment at an event here when he got a chance to pose with ‘Star Wars’ director J.J. Abram

Ram tagged himself as a “big fan” of the Hollywood filmmaker’s work as he shared their pictures on Twitter. Ram Charan will attend the 2023 Oscars on March 12.

Ram on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a slew of images after meeting filmmaker J.J. Abrams, known for helming tent poles such such as ‘Star Trek’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Mission: Impossible III’, and ‘Super 8’.

He captioned the image: “Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I’m a big fan of your work. @jjabrams.”

Ram Charan is currently in the US as he will be seen at the 95th Oscar Awards, where the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated.

S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ bagged a nomination in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Oscar Awards for its livewire track ‘Naatu Naatu’. The grand event will be held on March 12.

The track, composed by M. M. Keeravani, brought home the first Indian and Asian song to win the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in January.

