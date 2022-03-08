INDIASCI-TECH

Big four consultancy firms withdraw from Russia & Belarus

By NewsWire
0
0

The big four consulting firms — Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PwC — have announced they were ceasing operations in Russia and Belarus over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesperson for KPMG International said that they have a responsibility, along with other global businesses, to respond to the Russian government’s ongoing military attack on Ukraine.

“As a result, our Russia and Belarus firms will leave the KPMG network. KPMG has over 4,500 people in Russia and Belarus, and ending our working relationship with them, many of whom have been a part of KPMG for many decades, is incredibly difficult,” said the spokesperson.

PwC said in a statement that as a result of the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine, “we have decided that, under the circumstances, PwC should not have a member firm in Russia and consequently PwC Russia will leave the network”.

“We are also committed to working with our colleagues at PwC Russia to undertake an orderly transition for the business, and with a focus on the wellbeing of our 3,700 colleagues in PwC Russia,” said the company.

Deloitte employs 3,000 people, while EY has 4,700 employees in Russia.

EY said the decision was heartbreaking.

“In light of the escalating war, the EY global organization will no longer serve any Russian government clients, state-owned enterprises or sanctioned entities and individuals anywhere in the world. EY has commenced a restructuring of its Russian member firm to separate it from the global network,” said the company.

“We continue to support our 700 EY colleagues with financial support, relocation, transportation and immigration services,” it added.

Earlier, fintech and digital payments giants like MasterCard, Visa and PayPal have announced to exit the region.

20220308-154008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.