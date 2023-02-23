SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Big guns return: Australia name 16-player squad for India ODI series

Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh return to Australian colours for the One-Day International series against India next month. Australia will play India in Mumbai (March 17), Vizag (March 19) and Chennai (March 22) for the ODIs.

Maxwell (broken leg) and Marsh (ankle) have been included in the 16-player squad for the three ODI games which follow the Test Series.

Victorian Maxwell returned to play last week with games in the Victorian Premier Cricket competition and Marsh Sheffield Shield for Victoria while Marsh is expected to play the next two Marsh Cup matches for Western Australia before heading to India.

Jhye Richardson also makes a return to the Australian team having recovered from a hamstring strain which ruled him out of the BBL finals.

Chair of Selectors George Bailey said: “With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation. Glenn, Mitchell and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October.”

Josh Hazlewood has not been named in the squad to fully overcome an achilles injury as he prepares for a potential World Test Championship final and the Ashes in England.

“It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part,” Bailey said.

Australian squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

