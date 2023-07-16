INDIA

Big parties reach out to smaller players in UP for 2024 polls

NewsWire
0
0

Major political players in Uttar Pradesh have started efforts to cobble up the support of smaller parties with an eye on next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The bigger parties are looking towards smaller parties that may have a limited area of influence but are caste specific.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has a strong presence in Uttar Pradesh but is looking to further consolidate its position by wooing smaller parties.

The BJP already has the Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party as its allies but wants to win over other parties. The BJP is trying to bring the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) back into its fold.

The SBSP, which is a Rajbhar centric party, was a BJP ally in the 2017 Assembly polls but parted ways on a bitter note in 2019.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is increasingly inclined to join the NDA and could make an announcement any time now. He has already met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday.

Rajbhar voters can give the alliance an upper hand on seats like Ghosi, Ghazipur, Lalganj and Ballia. Besides, it can present a decent fight in seats like Jaunpur, Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar.

However, the BJP will need to handle over-demanding Rajbhar as an ally.

The Samajwadi Party, which is in alliance with RLD, is facing rough weather because RLD wants to join hands with the Congress for the 2024 polls but SP is not enthused by the idea.

Though both parties deny it, speculation is rife that RLD may ultimately opt for an alliance with the Congress if the SP does not relent.

“If you want to fight the BJP at the national level, you cannot ignore the Congress which does have a presence outside UP,” said a senior RLD leader.

The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, is said to be trying to bring back estranged allies like the Mahan Dal and Janwadi Party. The SP already has the rival Apna Dal faction, led by Krishna Patel, as an ally.

Congress, which is emerging as BJP’s main challenger in the national arena, is a minor player in UP — India’s most politically significant state.

There is a buzz of a possible alliance between Congress and BSP but a major stumbling block is that fact that the UP Congress is headed by ex-BSP leaders — Brijlal Khabri, Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Nakul Dubey — this is unacceptable to Mayawati.

However, a BSP-Congress, along with RLD, will gain minorities’ confidence and could emerge as a major challenger to the BJP.

2023071639974

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ileana D’Cruz goes out on a drive; says ‘sun’s out, bump’s...

    US House Speaker McCarthy under pressure to choose between Trump, DeSantis

    Mumbai’s L&T, Spain’s Navantia sign TA for Indian Navy’s submarine project

    Job aspirants kept under house arrest during Nitish’s Samadhan Yatra in...