SCI-TECHWORLD

Big Tech firms can sack more employees to boost productivity: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said that Silicon Valley companies can afford to cut more workforce without affecting productivity.

Musk slashed over 80 per cent of the Twitter staff in October-November last year as he took over after acquiring the platform for $44 billion.

Speaking virtually at The Wall Street Journal’s summit in London, Musk said there were a lot of people at Twitter that didn’t seem to have a lot of value.

“I think that’s true at many Silicon Valley companies. I think there is the possibility for significant cuts at other companies without affecting their productivity, in fact, increasing their productivity,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

He said that Twitter was in a situation where you’d have a meeting of 10 people and “one person with an accelerator and nine with a set of brakes”.

Musk told conference attendees that Twitter now has around 1,500 employees, saying it is “probably a reasonable number”.

Musk continued to sack Twitter employees even after the massive round in October, despite promising not to fire more staff after his brutal layoff exercise in November that affected two-thirds of the micro-blogging platform’s 7,500 employees.

Twitter also shut down two of its three India offices and directed its employees to work from home. In November, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India, around 200-plus.

“We will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” Musk had said.

20230527-094404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Holi shots with iPhone...

    Apple discontinues selling older Series 3 watch

    THC, CBD exposure in womb linked to childhood obesity: Study

    Digital adoption brings digital divide to the fore: Google India MD