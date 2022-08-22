INDIASCI-TECH

Big Techs to testify on anti-competitive practices before govt panel on Tue

Representatives of Big Techs like Amazon, Google, Netflix and Microsoft, among others, have been summoned by the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance on Tuesday to depose on the subject of anti-competitive practices by tech entities.

According to official sources, the panel, which is headed by BJP MP and former Union minister Jayant Sinha, will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter, which has garnered a lot of attention in recent times.

The committee has also summoned representatives of e-commerce entities like Flipkart and even cab and hotel aggregators like Ola and Oyo, respectively, to discuss the matter.

The meeting comes at a time when the big players in the digital and technological space have been accused of indulging in anti-competitive methods and unfair business practices.

The summoning of representatives of Big Techs by the Parliamentary panel is in line with its earlier discussions on the matter, with competitive behaviour in the digital market space being the area of focus.

The panel has already held deliberations with the representatives of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and also with the officials of Indian tech firms on the subject.

