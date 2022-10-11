INDIASPORTS

Big win for Bombay Gymkhana in All India Rugby opener

Hosts Bombay Gymkhana opened their campaign with a dominating 57-0 victory over RAM Marathas in the 87th edition of the All India & South Asia Rugby 15s Championship at their ground here, late on Monday.

Lording over the team from the Rugby Association of Maharashtra, the hosts were served well by Anand Godiwala and Pallon Unwala, who scored two tries each. Brandon Zyl, Yashpal Dahiya, Vallabh Patil and Juninho Patricio also went over the line once each to complete the scoring. Brandon and Rayomand Unwala converted one try each to complete the rout.

In another match, Army Sports Control Board got the better of Calcutta Cricket & Football Club (CC&FC) 29-23 in a tightly fought contest.

Two tries by Suresh Kumar and one each by Surinder Singh and Jitender Kumar saw the Army team stave off the challenge from CC&FC, who scored tries through Tanweer Singh, Jasbeer Singh and Dhulanjana. Zosangzuala converted from one of the tries for the Army side.

Founded in 1924 by the Bombay Gymkhana and CC&FC as patron clubs, this annual event is one of the most prestigious rugby tournaments in India.

Results (Day 1):

Bangalore RFC (W/O) vs Maharashtra State Police

