Big win for Man City as Liverpool strengthen European claim

NewsWire
Manchester City piled on the pressure at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win at home to Leeds United on Saturday that leaves them four points clear of Arsenal, who have a difficult visit to third place Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Kevin de Bruyne started for City after injury, while Erling Haaland was also in the starting line-up, although Pep Guardiola rested Jack Grealish, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Ruben Dias ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi final first leg away to Real Madrid.

Leeds had new coach Sam Allardyce in the dugout, but the veteran could only watch as City dominated the first half, with Ilkay Gundogan scoring two drilled shots from the edge of the Leeds area after two assists from Riyad Mahrez, a Xinhua report said.

Haaland hit the woodwork twice in the second half and Gundogan missed a penalty that would have made it 3-0 in the 84th minute and a minute later Rodrigo scored from one of his side’s only chances in the game to provide a nervous end at the Etihad Stadium.

Mohamed Salah’s 13th-minute goal after a move involving Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk saw Liverpool to a 1-0 win at home to Brentford, which leaves them fifth in the table and favorites for a place in next season’s Europa League.

Salah’s 30th goal in all competitions this season saw his side to their sixth consecutive league win.

Aston Villa’s hopes of qualifying for Europe next year look to have disappeared after a 1-0 defeat in a Midlands derby away to Wolverhampton.

Toti Gomes scored the only goal of the game following a ninth-minute corner and although Villa dominated thereafter Wolves clung on for a point that means they are safe from relegation.

Harry Kane kept Tottenham’s slim hopes of playing in Europe alive with a goal on the stroke of halftime in a 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.

Finally, two late goals gave Frank Lampard his first win in seven games in charge as Chelsea won 3-1 away to Bournemouth.

20230507-105203

