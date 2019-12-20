Bigg Boss 13: Did Salman refuse to meet Arhaan after his eviction?

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Reports coming from sources at “Bigg Boss” season 13 seem to suggest that host Salman Khan refused to meet Rashami Desais beau Arhaan Khan after the latter was evicted from the house.

Apparently, Salman is angry with Arhaan for his behaviour inside the house, and also the controversies that went on owing to him, according to koimo.com.

During his stay in “Bigg Boss” house, Arhaan was reprimanded by Salman for hiding facts about his personal life from Rashami. Thatre have been allegations also that he has been taking advantage of her property during her absence. Arhaan denied these allegations, but there was proof that he may not have said the truth.

