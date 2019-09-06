‘Bigg Boss 13’ to have female voice as second instructor?

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) The season 13 of the controversial reality TV show “Bigg Boss” is all set to premire soon and various reports, rumours and speculations have been flying wild in the medi as well as social media.

An unconfirmed report doing the rounds on social media lately suggests the original male voice of Bigg Boss — a.k.a Atul Kapoor — will have female company when season 13 of the show launches in a few weeks from now.

The female voice will reportedly join Bigg Boss as an unseen entity, in the capacity of a second instructor to the housemates.

Another report suggests the show will have two finales this time.

Names of several celebrities such as Mahika Sharma, Karan Patel, Dalljiet Kaur and Shivin Narang have been doing the rounds as possible housemates on season 13.

The only fact confirmed by the producers so far is that the set of the show is this time being erected in Mumbai, inlike the past 12 seasons when it used to be in Lonavala.

